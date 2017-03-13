CBO Score Confirmed: No Woman Is Safe Under TrumpCare

Following the release of CBO’s report, American Bridge spokesperson Lizzy Price made the following statement:

“No woman is safe under Trumpcare. The Republican plan to rip away health care options would leave millions of women without a place to turn for care.”

According to the CBO Report , de-funding Planned Parenthood would cause 15 percent of underserved and low-income women to lose access to care.

See excerpts from American Bridge’s report on women’s health care :

Planned Parenthood offers more contraceptive options: Only half of community health centers that receive Title X funding provide IUDs or implants on-site. Planned Parenthood offers more contraceptive options for women, making it easier for women to find long-acting contraceptives.

Planned Parenthood serves more contraceptive patients: Planned Parenthood clinics serve over twice the amount of contraceptive clients than federally-qualified health clinics.

Planned Parenthood clinics have shorter wait times: When compared with other publicly-funded health care providers, Planned Parenthood clinics have shorter wait times for an initial visit, offer extended hours, and offer same-day appointments.

Planned Parenthood serves underserved communities: Fifty-four percent of Planned Parenthood health centers are located in areas that have a shortage in health professionals, rural or underserved areas. Planned Parenthood clinics often serve most or all of the safety-net contraceptive clients in their county.

