Eddie Vale Statement On Cruz’s Commitment to SCOTUS Obstructionism

American Bridge Vice President Eddie Vale issued the following statement on Ted Cruz’s indication he’ll carry on Republicans’ unprecedented obstructionism with respect to the Supreme Court vacancy:

“For a self-described ‘principled conservative,’ servile Trump puppy dog Ted Cruz sure spends a lot of time obstructing the democratic process and ignoring his constitutional obligations. The Republican Party’s disdain for any form of compromise created Trump, and Cruz is making it clear that the Party of Trump isn’t changing.”