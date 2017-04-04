New Bridge Project Web Ads Target Jeff Flake and Dean Heller on Internet Privacy

Today American Bridge 21st Century announced new web ads holding Sen. Jeff Flake and Sen. Dean Heller accountable for voting to gut FCC privacy rules, putting consumers’ most private information at risk.

The web ads will run this week in Arizona and Nevada, heading into the Senate’s two-week recess.

“Senator Jeff Flake led the charge to overturn FCC rules that kept consumer’s most private information safe,” said American Bridge spokesman Joshua Karp. “Because of Jeff Flake and Dean Heller, who have funded their campaigns with hundreds of thousands of dollars from the telecom industry, are giving their campaign donors permission to sell Americans’ internet history, from financial materials to health information, to the highest bidder. And not only is your online privacy for sale to big corporations — but so is the Republican Senate.”