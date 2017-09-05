American Bridge DACA Statement

American Bridge President Jessica Mackler statement on Donald Trump ending DACA :

“Over the past few weeks, Donald Trump praised neo-Nazis, pardoned a racist criminal convicted of jailing people based on the color of their skin, and he’s now authorizing the mass-deportation of young people who have done nothing wrong. Trump’s actions will force a million people out of the country, break up hundreds of thousands of families, and throw away the contributions that a generation of young immigrants would have made to the United States — all in the name of a partisan agenda that solely caters to extremists in his party.

“DACA recipients are the best of us; young people who, despite difficult circumstances and challenges, achieve success and make the best lives they can for themselves and their families. They are the epitome of the American dream that Donald Trump is hell-bent on undermining.”