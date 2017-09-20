Bridge Project Launches New Ad Against Cassidy-Graham-Heller-Johnson Bill In Key States

To help bring transparency and accountability to Republicans’ latest dark-of-night attack against the American healthcare system, Bridge Project is releasing a new digital ad blitz targeting 6 Republican Senators, highlighting the excruciating impacts the Cassidy-Graham-Heller-Johnson legislation would have for average Americans and urging these Senators to vote against the bill.

With the backing of Donald Trump, Republicans in the Senate are rushing a bill that was written in secret by Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Dean Heller (R-NV), and Ron Johnson (R-WI) to the floor for a vote before the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office can even determine what its full impact on American families would be. They are doing this because, as independent studies of the bill’s substance confirm, it would be a nonstarter with the American people. Polling shows all of the last Trumpcare attempts decisively rejected by the public – and Republicans want to keep their constituents in the dark about that fact.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the latest Trumpcare bill would cost 32 million Americans their health insurance, gut the coverage for people preexisting conditions that is protected by the Affordable Care Act, and, through draconian budget cuts, end Medicaid as we know it.

​On top of this, the American Medical Association, representing the nation’s doctors, as well as 16 leading patient ​and provider organizations – including the American Heart Association and the American Lung Association – and 35 anti-cancer advocacy groups all oppose Cassidy-Graham-Heller-Johnson