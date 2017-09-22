Bridge Project Releases Fact Sheets Showing Dire Graham-Cassidy-Heller Impacts in Six Key States

Bridge Project today released fact sheets showing how dire the Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson plan would be for people living in six key states: Alaska, Arizona, Flori da, Nevada, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Senate Republicans are attempting to push through the dangerous so-called health care bill that has not even been scored by the CBO. The analyses that are available, however, show that the Graham-Cassidy-Heller plan is even worse for the states than previous Republican bills to repeal the Affordable Care Act. It would cause 32 million Americans to lose their health care coverage, deeply cut Medicaid and other health care funding for states, eliminate or weaken protections for people with pre-existing conditions, and increase out-of-pocket costs for tens of millions of Americans. The plan would also be disastrous for older Americans.

“Republican Senators like Dean Heller and Jeff Flake are insistent on repealing the Affordable Care Act to save their own political hides, even at the expense of their constituents’ health.” said American Bridge President Jessica Mackler. “The people in these states deserve to know what kind of plan their senators are supporting: it strips millions of Americans of their health care coverage, makes premiums skyrocket, and effectively ends Medicaid as we know it. Any politician who supports it will be held accountable.”

Graham-Cassidy-Heller would have disastrous consequences for American families. In fact, it manages to make things even worse than the last five ACA repeal bills: it guts Medicaid with $2.6 trillion in cuts that would make the program unrecognizable to the Americans who count on it and weakens the Affordable Care Act’s guarantee that insurance plans cover the most basic, essential health benefits, such as hospitalization, pregnancy care, and prescription drugs.

Graham-Cassidy Heller-Johnson is opposed by American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association, 16 patient and provider groups – including the American Heart Association – and 35 anti-cancer advocacy groups.