Republicans follow their unpopular healthcare plan with the most unpopular tax plan in 36 years

A new analysis by FiveThirtyEight finds that the Trump-Republican tax bill “is one of the least popular tax plans since Ronald Reagan’s day,” using polling averages dating back to 1981.

FiveThirtyEight concludes that the tax proposal is “historically” unpopular with the American public “because they think it disproportionately benefits the rich.”

Based on study after study, they’re right – this plan would raise taxes on 87 million middle class households to help finance outsize new breaks for the wealthiest Americans as well as a permanent corporate rate cut that Fortune 500 CEOs are saying would not go toward new jobs, but increasing shareholder pay.

“The American people are decisively rejecting the Trump-Republican tax bill because they know it cuts taxes for the rich and big companies at the expense of everyone else,” said American Bridge spokesperson Andrew Bates. “No matter how recklessly Trump and Republican Senators try to shove this bill down the country’s throat, they can’t hide the truth – and they’ll be held accountable for selling-out the middle class and working families for the gain of their big-money donors.”

This follows Trump and Republicans going all-in on an Affordable Care Act replacement that was the most unpopular piece of legislation since 1990.