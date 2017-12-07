What To Watch In The Wray Hearing

This morning FBI Director Christopher Wray will testify in an oversight hearing of the House Judiciary Committee. Undoubtedly, he will face questions from both sides about the status of the ongoing Trump-Russia investigation, the independence of the FBI from White House pressure, and the incredible damage President Trump’s public attacks on the FBI are inflicting on our national security.

“All eyes will be on Christopher Wray this morning, including the President’s,” said American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden. “Wray must reassure the American people that the Russia investigation will continue unimpeded by the White House and that our nation’s top law enforcement agency is not in ‘tatters’ despite the lies that President Trump tells.”

Here are a few key moments to watch for in the Wray hearing:

Wray on obstruction of justice. Would it be obstruction of justice for President Trump to order Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller and effectively end the Russia investigation?

Wray on Mueller. Should Special Counsel Robert Mueller be allowed to continue the only non-partisan investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russia during the 2016 election?



Wray on Trump’s attacks. Are President Trump’s attacks on the FBI bringing down morale and is that a threat to our national security?