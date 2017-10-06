American Bridge Statement On Repeal Of Access To Birth Control For Hundreds Of Thousands Of Women

This morning, President Trump announced his administration will end guaranteed coverage for birth control without out-of-pocket costs, leaving it to individual employers to decide what health care services and prescriptions their female employees deserve to access.

In response, Emily Aden, Director of American Bridge’s Protect Women’s Health Care Initiative, released the following statement:

“Access to birth control is fundamental to women’s health care, and to politicize it as the Trump administration is doing is an insult to women across the country. Decisions about birth control are decisions women make on their own with consultation from their doctors, not their bosses, and it’s sad that in this day and age politicians like Donald Trump still don’t understand that. He ought to be ashamed of this partisan attack on women’s health that will hurt hundreds of thousands of American women.”