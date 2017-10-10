American Bridge Statement on Trump Dismantling the Clean Power Plan

American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah released the following statement on President Trump’s plan to undo the Clean Power Plan:

“President Trump is poisoning America’s future. His decision to undo the Clean Power Plan that the EPA estimated would have saved Americans billions of dollars in health care costs annually and prevented thousands of American deaths is just plain wrong. The first nine months of Trump’s administration will be remembered for willfully neglecting the danger posed by climate change, as well as his intentional sabotage of our air and water quality.”