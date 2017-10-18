BREAKING: Trump and Ryan oppose bipartisan ACA compromise, instead continue their sabotage of health insurance markets

American Bridge spokesperson Andrew Bates released the following statement after Donald Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan announced their opposition to the bipartisan Alexander-Murray compromise deal that would fund the Affordable Care Act (ACA) cost-sharing subsidies:

“Premiums are already soaring by as much as 30% because of Trump​, yet he and Speaker Ryan are trying to kill a bipartisan compromise that would reverse this trend and improve millions of lives. They’re instead doubling-down on the malicious, politically-motivated sabotage of the Affordable Care Act that brought us here. Trump, Ryan, and every other Republican who side with higher premiums and against this bipartisan breakthrough will be inflicting needless economic pain upon the country, and their constituents will hold them accountable.”

Ryan and Trump’s opposition comes as health insurers have already begun to hike premiums on ACA marketplaces – including by 30% in Pennsylvania – as a result of Trump’s executive order stopping they payment of these reimbursements that keep out-of-pocket costs low for working Americans.