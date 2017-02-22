Bridge Project Digital Ad — CPAC 2017: The Party of Hypocrites

Ahead of the Conservative Political Action Conference, Bridge Project today released a new digital ad, “CPAC 2017: Party Hypocrites,” showcasing Republicans who have refused to hold the Trump administration to the same standards they had for the Obama administration. “Despite the disastrous and scandal-plagued first month of Donald Trump’s presidency, Republicans have refused to call out the new president for his repeated lies, unconstitutional policies, and extreme executive action. Republicans are standing by silently, while Donald Trump’s administration undermines core American values and fails to run the country efficiently,” said American Bridge President Jessica Mackler. Watch CPAC 2017: The Party of Hypocrites” here: