Bridge Project Launches New Digital Campaign Featuring CBO’s Latest Analysis of Trumpcare 

Based on the new Congressional Budget Office analysis of Trumpcare, Bridge Project is launching a new 6-second digital ad – ‘Heartbeat’ – targeting Republicans in Congress for support the dangerous legislation. The CBO confirmed on Wednesday that Trumpcare would cost 23 million Americans their health insurance, cripple the ability of people with pre-existing conditions to get affordable coverage, deny one sixth of Americans access to essential health benefits, and slash Medicaid funding by over $800 billion – all in order to give hundreds of billions of dollars in tax breaks to the wealthiest.

To view Bridge Project’s new 6-second ad, “Hearbeat” click HERE.

The ad features the sound of a beating heart followed by a heart monitor flat-lining to illustrate the dangerous consequences of Trumpcare which are also featured in text on screen. It builds on American Bridge’s previously announced strategy of “highlighting the disastrous consequences of this law, the people who are hurt, and the ways they can channel their anger into action at the ballot box next year” as a way to build a political tidal wave.

“Trumpcare would devastate American families by taking health insurance from 23 million just to cut taxes for the rich,” said American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah. “We are going to make sure people know the truth about this disastrous bill and its consequences. The public is going to hold the GOP accountable for forcing this monstrosity of a bill through Congress with no regard for its impact.”

Leading organizations representing medical providers, hospitals, and patients in the United States have implored Republicans not to support Trumpcare because it sells out the American people – including the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association, and the American Cancer Society – but these concerns have been ignored as Trump and Republicans continue write the bill out of public view.