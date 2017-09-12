Bridge Project Releases Warning Against Latest GOP Attempt to Gut Healthcare

Ad Targets Most Vulnerable Senator Dean Heller

Even though Americans want their leaders focused on job creation, Senate Republicans – including Dean Heller from Nevada – just can’t stop trying to take health care away from millions. A new Trumpcare plan, known as Graham-Cassidy-Heller, would subject countless families to the same devastating consequence s of the last 5 failed plans.

To hold Dean Heller accountable for yet again breaking his promise to protect Nevadans’ healthcare, Bridge Project is out with a new digital ad highlighting the pain that the latest bill would inflict. The ad will serve as a model that can be implemented against other Republicans who support the Graham-Cassidy-Heller plan.

“Instead of focusing on the American people’s first priority – creating good-paying, middle class jobs – Donald Trump and Senate Republicans like Dean Heller are pushing yet another Trumpcare bill that would gut the American healthcare system,” said American Bridge President Jessica Mackler. “Americans have made their voices clear on health care: they want Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress to stop the partisan games and to work with Democrats to strengthen and improve the Affordable Care Act. It’s long past time for Dean Heller, Donald Trump, and their fellow Republicans to stop ignoring the will of the country.”