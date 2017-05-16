NEW DIGITAL CAMPAIGN: Trump’s ‘Nixonian’ Abuses of Power 

As the lines between Donald Trump and former President Richard Nixon get blurrier by the day, today American Bridge is releasing a new digital campaign that highlights the eerie similarities between the two using their own words. From firing investigators to secret “tapes” and attacking the press, the parallels between the two administrations are striking, rooted in corruption and attempts to obstruct justice.

“Trump’s firing of the FBI director who was investigating his campaign’s ties to Russia was a blatant attempt to obstruct justice,” said American Bridge spokesperson Sabrina Singh. “The President may think he’s above the law, just like Nixon did, but he’s not, and the country is going to hold him and his fellow Republicans accountable for standing in the way of a truly independent investigation of this scandal.”

Watch the video here.