New Tax Day Ad Blasts Donald Trump for Selling Out American Families

As millions of American families file their taxes ahead of the annual deadline, a new Bridge Project Tax Day digital ad launched today underlines how Donald Trump’s tax reform agenda would force them to pay more next year.

Trump’s scheme would stick it to working families while providing hundreds of billions of dollars to the wealthiest Americans in new tax breaks, just like Trumpcare, which would leave 26 million Americans without health insurance in order to fund tax breaks for the rich and health insurance executives.

To watch Bridge Project’s newest ad, “Selling You Out,” click here: LINK

The ad, which will run on social media channels, will be targeted to persuadable Trump voters in key states and districts for 2018, including Sen. Dean Heller, Sen. Jeff Flake, and Rep. Barbara Comstock.

“Donald Trump’s agenda is all about sticking it to working families in order to benefit the wealthiest Americans and his own bottom line. His tax plan, just like Trumpcare, is a giveaway to the rich at the expense of working families and would have serious consequences for the middle-class that our country cannot afford. He may be hell-bent on rigging the system for the rich, but we’re going to hold him and his fellow Republicans accountable for trying to sell out the middle-class,” said American Bridge President Jessica Mackler.

The new ad comes in the aftermath of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer declaring this week that Trump’s campaign tax plan would be the “backbone” of the Trump Administration’s approach to tax reform. This plan would be a windfall for the highest earners in the United States; the Tax Policy Center found that under Trump’s plan, individuals “with incomes over $3.7 million in 2016 dollars” would “experience an average tax cut of nearly $1.1 million, over 14 percent of after-tax income.”

Earlier this week, Trump himself also told Fox Business Network, “We have to do health care first to pick up additional money so that we get great tax reform.” That “additional money” would be gained from cutting over $800 billion from Medicaid, as well as additional cuts to other Affordable Care Act programs, sharply curtailing access to care for millions of Americans.

Both his tax reform plan and Trumpcare would each deliver large new benefits to Trump himself. The only question is how many billions of dollars Trump’s schemes would save him and his family, and until Donald Trump releases his tax returns like previous presidents the American people never know for certain. ​​

This ad anchors a larger campaign surrounding Tax Day, including a Medium post with greater detail about how Trump’s tax reform plan would harm working families and social media promotion across multiple platforms.