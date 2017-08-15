Pence Plays Coy On Russian Collusion, But His Denial Still Doesn’t Hold Up 

Today, Pence told CNN, “I’m not aware of any contacts during the time that I was on the campaign and between any officials of the Russian government and officials with the campaign. And I stand by that.”

That denial is impossible to take seriously. For starters, there are multiple, well-documented contacts between Russian government officials and the Trump campaign that took place after Pence joined the ticket as the Vice-Presidential nominee. In addition, it’s difficult to believe that Pence somehow missed Trump allies like Roger Stone boasting about communications with Guccifer 2.0 in the fall of 2016, not to mention all of the meetings that took place during the transition Pence supervised – like Jared Kushner’s attempt to set up a secret back channel to Putin.

The timeline of events below further discredits Pence’s rhetoric. Does anyone really believe that he didn’t know about any of these events taking place while he was campaigning to be the Vice President or overseeing the transition? Please.