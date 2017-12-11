Sanders Questions: Women Are Watching Edition

Today, the White House doubled down on attacking three of the nineteen women who have accused President Trump of sexual misconduct as liars on a “publicity tour.” Fittingly, Trump also released a robocall in support of child sexual predator Roy Moore on the eve of Election Day in Alabama. This administration continues to sink to new lows of disrespecting women and each and every person who enables President Trump to remain in the Oval Office should be ashamed.

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. How can President Trump stump for a bill that will take money away from the bottom 95% of Americans by 2027?

2. Did President Trump keep Michael Flynn on as National Security Adviser for 18 days after being warned about Flynn by the Justice Department because he was the one who directed Flynn to lie to the FBI?

3. Why did the White House lie that President Trump removed “nearly 1,000” federal regulations when he’s really only ended a handful?

4. Why is President Trump turning his back on his populist campaign promises and going after Medicaid, food stamps, and aid for homeless veterans?

5. Will President Trump retaliate against UN Ambassador Nikki Haley for saying women who have accused him of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard?