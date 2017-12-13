Six Must-See Moments From The Rosenstein Hearing

Today, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testified before the House Judiciary Committee and faced tough questions from both sides about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia’s attack on our 2016 election. Rosenstein unequivocally stated his support for Mueller and promised to reject orders to fire him without cause. Further, Rosenstein swiftly smacked down the Trump team’s false argument that somehow the President is above the law and therefore cannot obstruct justice.

“Republicans should consider themselves on notice. Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein voiced clear support for Special Counsel Mueller’s independent investigation and the indisputable fact that the President is not above the law, and any attempt to suggest otherwise is categorically false,” said American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden. “Republicans on the Committee embarrassed themselves by repeating President Trump’s lies and conspiracy theories aimed at undermining this investigation. Their rhetoric proved once again why Congress must be vigilant in protecting the independence of the Special Counsel from White House interference. It’s long past time to put country over party when it comes to this investigation.”

Here are six must-see moments from today’s hearing:

WATCH: Rosenstein says there is no cause to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

WATCH: Rosenstein says the Special Counsel can investigate obstruction of justice committed by anyone– including the President.

WATCH: Rosenstein shuts down the GOP attack that any FBI agents on Mueller’s probe acted improperly.

WATCH: Rosenstein heaps praise on Mueller’s impeccable qualifications to lead this investigation.

WATCH: Rosenstein rejects Republican attacks, led by President Trump, on the FBI.

WATCH: Rosenstein affirms support for the US intelligence assessment that the Russian government interfered in our election to help Trump win.