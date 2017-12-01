Shot/Chaser: Trump Directed Mike Flynn To Contact Russia

SHOT: February 16, 2017

White House Press Conference: Reporter Question: Did you direct Mike Flynn to discuss the sanctions with the Russian ambassador?

THE PRESIDENT: No, I didn’t. No, I didn’t. [inaudible]

THE PRESIDENT: Excuse me — no, I fired him because of what he said to Mike Pence, very simple. Mike was doing his job. He was calling countries and his counterparts. So it certainly would have been okay with me if he did it. I would have directed him to do it if I thought he wasn’t doing it. I didn’t direct him but I would have directed him because that’s his job. And it came out that way — and, in all fairness, I watched Dr. Charles Krauthammer the other night say he was doing his job. And I agreed with him. And since then I’ve watched many other people say that. No, I didn’t direct him, but I would have directed him if he didn’t do it, okay?

CHASER: December 1, 2017

ABC News via Twitter: “JUST IN: @BrianRoss on @ABC News Special Report: Michael Flynn promised “full cooperation to the Mueller team” and is prepared to testify that as a candidate, Donald Trump “directed him to make contact with the Russians.”