Trump Doesn’t Deserve An 18-Day Summer Vacation

Donald Trump is taking an 18-day summer vacation funded by taxpayers to his New Jersey golf resort, starting August 3.
Trump has already spent 40 days, including 20 weekends, at his golf resorts since becoming president. In those six months, he hired more than 100 ex-lobbyists, paid his family more than $2 million in taxpayer dollars, and tweeted 991 times — all while more than 141,000 Americans got layoff notices.
“Until Donald Trump comes up with a plan to create jobs or fix our crumbling infrastructure, he doesn’t deserve to take an 18-day, taxpayer funded vacation at his New Jersey golf resort. If Trump doesn’t care to do the job he was elected to do, he should join a retirement facility where he can golf and tweet on his own dime.” — Kevin McAlister, Bridge Project spokesperson
Instead of working to improve our economic and national security, here are some of the things Donald Trump has done in his first six months: