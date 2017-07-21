Trump Doesn’t Deserve An 18-Day Summer Vacation

Donald Trump is taking an 18-day summer vacation funded by taxpayers to his New Jersey golf resort, starting August 3 .

Trump has already spent 40 days, including 20 weekends, at his golf resorts since becoming president. In those six months, he hired more than 100 ex-lobbyists, paid his family more than $2 million in taxpayer dollars, and tweeted 991 times — all while more than 141,000 Americans got layoff notices.

“Until Donald Trump comes up with a plan to create jobs or fix our crumbling infrastructure, he doesn’t deserve to take an 18-day, taxpayer funded vacation at his New Jersey golf resort. If Trump doesn’t care to do the job he was elected to do, he should join a retirement facility where he can golf and tweet on his own dime.” — Kevin McAlister, Bridge Project spokesperson

Instead of working to improve our economic and national security, here are some of the things Donald Trump has done in his first six months: