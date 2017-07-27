Trump Fed Board “Watchdog” Pick Randal Quarles: A Wall Street Lapdog

Donald Trump is stacking the Federal Reserve Board with a Wall Street crony who will work for big banks at the expense of working Americans. This morning the Senate Banking Committee considered the nomination of Randal Quarles to serve on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors; if confirmed, Qarles would serve as the board’s chief overseer of the financial system, a scary reality considering Quarles has long ties to the banking industry and has advocated for deregulation that could result in another 2008-style financial crisis.
“Nominating Quarles just further proves that Trump is hell bent on appeasing Wall Street at everyone else’s expense,” said Shripal Shah, Vice President of American Bridge. “Quarles isn’t a watchdog, he’s a lapdog, and if he has his way, he’ll further rig the financial system for big banks the moment he gets the chance. He’s not fit to serve in a regulatory role and the Senate should reject his nomination.”
Quarles was an advocate for reckless deregulation in the mid-2000s that led to the 2008 financial crisis, but rather than learn his lesson, Quarles then joined private equity and tried to profit off of the fallout while Americans lost their homes. Quarles also believes there’s too much consumer protection, further proving he lacks the necessary credibility to be a trustworthy ‘watchdog’ on Wall Street, made all the crueler by his refusal to sell off all of his assets and eliminate his conflicts of interest.
Despite these serious concerns about his record and qualifications, Senate Republicans are turning a blind eye, likely because Quarles has been a long time Republican Party donor. In 2016 alone he donated $35,000 to the NRSC and also gave $5,400 to Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, a fact that further reeks of pay-to-play politics that Trump repeatedly decried during the 2016 campaign when he claimed he was going to “drain the swamp” in Washington.
Randal Quarles: GOP Big Donor
|Committee
|Date
|Amount
|Total:
|$205,800.00