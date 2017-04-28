American Bridge today released “Trump Texts: Day 100,” a series of digital ads that imagine an early-morning text exchange between Donald Trump and an adviser, as a delusional Trump reflects on his counterfactual “successes” bringing back jobs and uniting the country.

“100 days into Trump’s presidency, U.S. economic growth is at a three-year low. Trump doesn’t have a jobs plan, and he’s spent almost all of his time in office either promoting one of his businesses or plotting to strip millions of Americans of their health insurance,” said American Bridge spokesperson Brad Bainum. “It’s no wonder over half the country thinks President Donald Trump is a disaster — 100 days in, he’s already a failure of historic proportions.”

Watch the full ad, “Trump Texts: Day 100,” here:



Watch the rest of the ads here.