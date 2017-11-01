3 Women, 50 Men, 1 Trump

Today’s announcement of President Trump’s latest wave of US Attorney nominations continues his steady commitment to appointing men to positions of power over women. To date, he has made 53 US Attorney nominations and only three are women.

“We’ve said it before and we’ll keep repeating it: this administration doesn’t value women. This wave of nominations is just the latest proof,” said Emily Aden, director of American Bridge’s women’s health initiative. “Nominating men over women as US attorneys sets up men over women for future judgeships, not to mention it enforces blatant discrimination and lack of representation for half of the population in the country’s judicial system.”

In fact, Trump’s troubling pattern of putting women second extends beyond the judiciary to the rest of the federal government. For example, in September, American Bridge uncovered the fact that more than 80% of all Trump administration nominations are men. This means men outnumber women 4 to 1 in the most important policy-making jobs in the country.

Read the American Bridge report here:

