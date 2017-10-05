BREAKING: 200,000+ Layoffs Under Trump

Donald Trump’s economy isn’t working. Ever since he took office, American Bridge has tabulated Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notifications and Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) petitions from all fifty states to track layoffs, plant closings, and jobs hurt by foreign trade under the Trump administration, and this week the country hit a disappointing milestone.

Yesterday, the Trump economy crossed the 200,000 layoffs threshold – a reality that discredits empty rhetoric coming from the White House as it relates to the economy and monthly jobs reports, the latest coming tomorrow. The real story of the Trump economy is clear: 200,000 Americans are set to lose their jobs and Donald Trump is doing nothing about it.

American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah released the following statement:

“The Trump economy isn’t working; 200,000 Americans have received pink slips since Donald Trump took office, but all he cares about is cutting taxes for himself and his rich friends. Trump promised to be the ‘greatest jobs president God ever created’ but nothing could be further from the truth. He has no plan to create jobs and Americans are paying the price as a result.”

Announced Layoffs:

Nationwide: 200,744

Ohio: 9,768

Indiana: 7,624

Florida: 9,483

Michigan: 5,523

Georgia: 6,558

New Jersey: 7,506