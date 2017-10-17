Breaking with Trump, White House legislative director admits that “we need to turn this economy around”

American Bridge spokesperson Andrew Bates released the following statement after White House Legislative Director Marc Short said we need to “turn this economy around,” directly contradicting Trump’s self-congratulatory and dishonest rhetoric about the economy:

“Even Donald Trump’s top legislative aide doesn’t believe the President’s lies about his economic record. He just slipped and admitted the truth: the Trump economy isn’t working for everyone. Not only is job growth down under Trump, but across the board Trump has pursued an economic agenda that sells out the middle class and American workers to further rig the economy for the rich.



“Rather than investing in job creation and infrastructure, Trump has prioritized taking healthcare from millions of Americans in the name of partisanship and cutting taxes for the wealthy – the opposite of what the American people need.”

White House Legislative Affairs Director March Short on Fox & Friends, 10/17/2017: “We need it to happen this year. We need to turn this economy around.”

To see more about Trump’s economic failures, click here: http://trumpeconomy.com/