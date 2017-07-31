Bridge Project Launches New Climate Accountability Project

American Bridge’s advocacy arm, Bridge Project, is launching a new climate change initiative today ahead of Congress’ August recess, focusing on the Trump administration’s policy changes and their devastating impact on our country’s economy. Digital ads, an aggressive petition campaign, and a new online hub to boost real time accountability will be at the forefront of this initiative. In addition to rapid response and in person tracking efforts, the latest research on the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda to erase key environmental protections and in-depth reports on climate related policy changes will be housed at www.climateundertrump.com, with state and local research available to grassroots advocates, members of the press, and the public.

“Climate change presents an economic problem as well as an environmental one, and we’re going to expose the dangers of Trump’s agenda,” said American Bridge President Jessica Mackler. “If President Trump continues to put our future at risk with his reckless policies, he will have to answer for the consequences.”

The effort points to Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Paris Climate Accord and his steps to repeal of both the Clean Water Rule and Clean Power Plan as examples of Trump’s agenda taking its toll on the economy and public health.

Starting this week, Bridge Project is launching two new digital ads exposing how Trump’s anti-environmental agenda is endangering public health and dragging down the economy.

Watch the two new digital ads here and here.

Launching later this week, the campaign will launch a series of aggressive petition campaigns designed to increase awareness of climate-related issues and their impact on jobs in our country and boost support for a larger national discussion around climate change. Lastly, the site also hosts a social media toolkit so visitors can increase the efficacy of their online activism.