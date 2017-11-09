ICYMI: More layoffs planned at Carrier plant Trump promised to save

“President Trump is King Midas in reverse, every business he touches lays off American workers,” said American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah. “Here’s the truth: there have been more than 222,543 layoffs announced since Trump took office, including more than a thousand at the infamous Carrier Plant that Trump had promised to save. His entire economic agenda has been lie, and the only consistent theme from his administration is a desire to further rig the economy for the super wealthy at the expense of the middle class.”

In addition to Carrier, many other businesses Trump touted have or promised to protect have turned around to layoff workers. This year that includes:

Trump celebrating Boeing before the company laid off ~200 workers at the same South Carolina plant he had just visited.

American Coal laying off nearly 300 miners just one month after Trump invited mine owner Robert Murray to the White House for the signing of an executive order overturning the Clean Power Plan and promised coal miners, “C’mon, fellas. You know what this is? You know what this says? You’re going back to work.” Murray had spent more than half a million dollars supporting Trump’s election.

And Carrier continues to lay off hundreds of employees in Indiana — despite Trump’s “grand bargain” that gave the company millions from taxpayers. Since Trump’s deal was announced, three waves of layo ffs have announced the end of approximately 1,200 jobs.