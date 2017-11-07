NEW ANALYSIS: Congress’s official tax scorekeeper finds GOP plan would raise taxes on millions of middle class families

American Bridge spokesperson Andrew Bates released the following statement after the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation found that in 2027, the Republican tax plan would raise taxes on millions of middle class Americans, refuting false claims from Trump and members of Congress:

“Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are insulting the intelligence of the American people as they try to rig the U.S. economy against them. Raising taxes on millions of middle class families in order to create new tax breaks for the wealthy and large corporations tears Trump’s ‘populist’ promises to shreds. Revealingly, at the very same time one of the closest Republicans in Congress to Trump slipped and told the truth: this tax scam that sticks it to American families is all about pleasing big-money Republican donors.”

Yesterday, a New York Times analysis also found that “Nearly half of all middle-class families would pay more in taxes in 2026 than they would under current rules if the proposed House tax bill became law, and about one-third would pay more in 2018.”