The economy ending 83 consecutive months of job growth is the latest evidence of the Trump Administration negative impact on the economy. Even after you ignore the impacts of recent hurricanes, job growth during the first nine months of 2017 is slower than in 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, and 2011, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Donald Trump has derailed 83 straight months of private sector job growth and jog growth is moving at its slowest pace since 2010. His corrupt administration is hurting economic growth in a way nothing in the past six years had been able to do,” said American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah. “Trump isn’t working. It’s time for him to stop vacationing on our dime and implement a real plan to create jobs and grow the economy.”

Here is a look at Trump’s time in office by the numbers:

200,744 American workers have received pink slips since Trump took office

American workers have received pink slips since Trump took office 155 foreign workers have been requested by Trump businesses

foreign workers have been requested by Trump businesses $1,927,429 spent on private jet flights for Trump’s cabinet

spent on private jet flights for Trump’s cabinet 85 days wasted by Trump hanging out at his own properties

days wasted by Trump hanging out at his own properties 17,797 American jobs lost shipped overseas since Trump entered the Oval Office

American jobs lost shipped overseas since Trump entered the Oval Office $21,600,000 spent on Trump’s fancy vacation getaways

Read more at TrumpEconomy.com.