Sanders Questions: Beginning Of The End Edition

It’s the beginning of the end for President Trump and the Republican Congress to find a way to keep the government open despite controlling the executive and legislative branches of government themselves. Perhaps part of the problem is President Trump is busy hawking books by Fox and Friends anchors online rather than negotiating agreements on outstanding issues like CHIP funding, the fate of the Dreamers, and final details of his massive tax cut for the wealthy.

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. What is President Trump doing to protect 800,000 young Dreamers, whose futures are at risk because of his callousness and ineptitude in Congress, during this end of the year funding scramble?

2. Did President Trump instruct Donald Trump Jr. to invoke attorney client privilege when asked by the House Intelligence Committee about their conversations after news broke that Trump Jr. met with Russian operatives in Trump Tower in June 2016?

3. Why is the Trump administration reversing its promise to veterans and ending a major program to combat veteran homelessness– a move opposed by advocates, experts, and members of Congress from both parties?

4. President Trump has long promised not to cut Medicare, but yesterday, Speaker Ryan said he is making progress in convincing Trump to back Medicare cuts for next year. Is that true?

5. A new CBS poll found that a vast majority of Americans understand that the Trump-GOP tax plan will help the very wealthy, Wall Street, and large corporations, but not the middle class. In fact, only 24% of Americans think the tax plan will help them and their families. Are they wrong?