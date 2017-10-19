Sanders Questions: Under His Eye Edition

The Trump administration is literally going to court to force a teenager to bear a child she is not prepared to care for despite her legal right to have an abortion. This shocking government intrusion into a young woman’s right to make her own private health care decisions is ripped straight from dystopian horror fiction.

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. Why is the Trump administration preventing a 17 year old from obtaining a legal abortion despite the fact that she received judicial consent, as required in Texas, and obtained her own private funds to cover the cost?

2. Why hasn’t the White House briefed the Senate Armed Services Committee on what went wrong in Niger? Would the White House cooperate with a congressional investigation into the ambush that led to the death of four US soldiers?

3. Why is President Trump attacking Fusion GPS for “taking the fifth” in the Trump-Russia investigation but not his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn or former aide and failed Russian spy recruit Carter Page?

4. Does the White House support the bipartisan Honest Ads Act to require transparency for online political ads?

5. Does President Trump agree with Secretary Mnuchin that it’s “very hard not to give tax cuts to the wealthy