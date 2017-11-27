Sanders Questions: Your Favorite President (Me) Edition

President Trump is back in action after the holiday break and entering a crucial period where he must finally prove to his supporters that he can get things done. The country shouldn’t hold its breath. For Trump, cutting taxes for the rich remains at the top of the list, but with health care for millions of children, disaster relief, and the status of 800,000 young Americans in this country all at stake, the President appears to be taking his responsibilities as serious as ever by reigniting his Putin-style feud against the free press.

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. Does the President understand how threatening a reality-TV style competition to discredit the national media is damaging to our democracy and the First Amendment?

2. Yesterday the nonpartisan CBO says that the Senate tax plan will raise taxes on Americans making under $75,000 to cut taxes for the wealthiest and big business. Why hasn’t President Trump demanded changes so that the middle class and working families aren’t punched in the gut?



3. Will the White House release details of its sexual harassment policies and confirm that every staffer and official- including the President- has undergone prevention training and would be investigated and disciplined in response to complaints?

4. The CFPB has delivered almost $12 billion in relief to Americans harmed by predatory Wall Street practices so why is President Trump abandoning his populist campaign promises in order to illegally install an interim director who doesn’t even think this agency should exist?

5. Why did it take so long for the President rule out campaigning for Roy Moore and does he condemn Moore’s actions?