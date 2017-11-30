Sanders Questions: Musical Chairs Edition

The White House didn’t even wait for Friday to dump the news of yet another senior level shake up. This time, it’s Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who is reportedly leaving his post to make way for CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Coming one day after President Trump was condemned by British Prime Minister Theresa May for spreading anti-Muslim hate propaganda–an unprecedented move from one of our greatest allies—it is clear the Trump Administration’s foreign policy apparatus is in complete disarray and the only man to blame is Donald Trump himself.

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. Is Donald Trump bringing in Mike Pompeo to the State Department to further assure Vladimir Putin he does not condemn Russia’s attack on the 2016 election?

2. By 2027, people making $40,000 to $50,000 would pay a combined $5.3 billion more in taxes, while those earning $1 million or more would get a $5.8 billion cut, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation and the Congressional Budget Office analysis of the GOP plan. How does President Trump justify this tax giveaway to the wealthy at the expense of working families?

3. New reports show Donald Trump crossed the threshold of spending more than 100 days as President at his own properties, a third of his total time as President. His Thanksgiving golfing trip cost taxpayers $7,500 for cart rentals, bringing our tab up to $144,975. When is enough enough?

4. Multiple reports state that CEO’s plan to use their tax cuts to reward their shareholders, why are you still lying and suggesting they’ll use the savings to create jobs?

5. When was the last time President Trump spoke to Roger Stone? Did he know Stone’s intermediary with Julian Assange was Randy Credico?