Statement: Trump threatens more Obamacare sabotage unless Republican tax bill takes coverage from millions as it raises taxes on middle class families

American Bridge spokesperson Andrew Bates issued the following statement after it was reported that Donald Trump is preparing an executive order to cripple the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate, and which would be used if congressional Republicans do not repeal the mandate in their tax reform plan.

​”Raising taxes on millions of middle class families, and at the same time taking health coverage from 28 million people, in order to pay for new tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans and large corporations is dead wrong as an economic policy, and would be a catastrophic one-two punch for working people. Trump’s partisan sabotage of health insurance markets is already making healthcare costs skyrocket, and at the same time he’s trying sell them out even more by rigging the tax code for millionaires.”

The Trump Administration’s own Department of Health & Human Services has confirmed that premiums on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance marketplaces had increased by 37% under Donald Trump’s leadership, which took place as the administration took a persistently acted to sabotage them.

​The New York Times ​has ​reported that economic modelling calculations using TaxBrain show 13 million Americans who earn $100,000 a year or less would see their taxes increase under the Republican plan. An initial Tax Policy Center analysis also determined that “Many middle-income households are likely to pay more under this plan, not less.”​