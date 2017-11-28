Trump Takes A Dangerous Agenda For Middle Class Families To Capitol Hill

As President Trump meets with Congressional Republicans today to push a tax bill that would enrich the super wealthy by increasing taxes on middle class families, he’s simultaneously ignoring key legislative priorities for working families. Together these moves underscore Trump’s true priorities – working for the rich at everyone else’s expense.

“Programs that help out millions of people are falling by the wayside because of Donald Trump’s relentless pursuit of tax cuts to benefit the super rich at the expense of the middle class,” said Trump War Room Communications Director Harrell Kirstein. “Nine million kids could lose heath insurance if the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which expired two months ago, isn’t renewed before the end of the year. Trump and the GOP must also act to prevent the deportation of 800,000 Dreamers, renew vital anti-terror intelligence operations, and reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program after one of the most devastating storm seasons in American history. On top of that, a new funding package and debt ceiling increase are required to keep the federal government from shutting down entirely. But Trump doesn’t seem to care, he just wants his tax cut.”

Here are just five of the many priorities Trump and Republicans should be working on instead of a tax plan that adds over a trillion dollars to the national deficit, could leave 13 million people without health insurance, and gives the wealthy and corporations billions in tax cuts while middle class families foot the bill:

Fund the federal government to avert another economically devastating shutdown Pass DACA protections for Dreamers to prevent hundreds of thousands of deportations Reauthorize National Flood Insurance Programs after storms ravaged communities in Puerto Rico, Texas, Florida and the Gulf Coast Reauthorize FISA Section 702 to protect America’s national security Reauthorize CHIP to ensure millions of children in need don’t lose access to health care coverage

Using data from the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center’s new analysis of the Senate Republican tax plan, Bridge Project determined that to help cut taxes by $32,000 on average for the wealthiest 1% of earners – and for big business – the Trump-Republican tax plan would raise taxes on most middle class Americans.

