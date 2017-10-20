As ​Donald Trump Sabotages ​the ACA​, Uninsured Rate Has Increased ​

American Bridge spokesperson Andrew Bates released the following statement after the latest Gallup and Sharecare survey determined that the number of Americans without insurance has sharply increased during 2017. This took place as Donald Trump acted to sabotage the Affordable Care Act (ACA) after taking office:

“At the end of last year, a record amount of the American people had health coverage thanks to the Affordable Care Act. Now, after Donald Trump’s attempts to ‘blow up’ the health insurance marketplaces with behind-the-back, politically-motivated sabotage of the ACA, Americans are losing their insurance at an alarming rate and premiums are increasing by as much as 30%. Republicans have to quickly embrace the bipartisan Senate deal to stop this pain, or they will be held accountable by their constituents.”

A wide range of independent medical experts, as well as the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, have found that Trump Administration policies have undermined the ACA health insurance marketplaces, driving up premiums for Americans.

Gallup: U.S. Uninsured Rate Rises to 12.3% in Third Quarter