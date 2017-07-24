 “American Heroes Week” Context: Trump Wants to Gut First Responder Programs

The Trump White House’s latest attempt at a themed week celebrates “American Heroes.” But as with the outsourcing president’s “Made in America” fest last week — which whitewashed his own family’s outsourcing and ongoing hiring of foreign workers — the draft dodger in the White House’s proclaimed support for American heroes just doesn’t ring true.

The reality is that the Trump Administration has — rather than support our heroes — actively advocated for policies that would hurt American veterans and first responders.

“The White House is desperate to distract from scandals and corruption that have come to define Trump’s tenure in office and this week is no exception,” said American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah. “The ‘American Heroes’ theme rings hollow as soon as you take a look at the fine print and realize that Trump — a draft-dodger who says prisoners of war are losers — wants to slash almost $700 million from local first responder programs.”