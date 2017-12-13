What The American People Need To Hear From Rosenstein Today

Today Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will testify in an oversight hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. Without a doubt, he will face intense questioning from both sides about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible collusion in Russia’s attack on our 2016 election. In the wake of new attacks on the Mueller probe by President Trump’s legal team, it is absolutely essential that Rosenstein reaffirm his support for the investigation to continue without political pressure from the White House.

“The American people need Rod Rosenstein to unequivocally condemn President Trump’s unfounded attacks on Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation,” said American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden. “The President is lashing out because he is scared Mueller is closing in and it is absolutely vital to our democracy that Rosenstein push back on the President today. Plain and simple.”

Here are three issues the American people deserve to hear Rosenstein address today:

Support for Mueller. Rosenstein must clearly state he supports Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation to continue unimpeded by the President and the White House.

Refusal to fire Mueller. Rosenstein must clearly state that he would reject an order from President Trump to fire Special Counsel Mueller and that such an order would constitute obstruction of justice.

Call out Trump’s attacks. Rosenstein must clearly state that Trump’s attacks on the Special Counsel’s investigation are unfounded and damaging to our national institutions.