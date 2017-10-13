BREAKING: Trump’s sabotage of the ACA will result in a Trump tax on health insurance

American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah released the following statement after it was reported that Donald Trump will withhold the payment of Affordable Care Act cost-sharing reductions:

“Donald Trump is sabotaging insurance marketplaces across the country in the name of partisan politics and as a result, the country is going to pay the price in the form of higher premiums. Trump is singlehandedly selling out millions of working Americans who count on these payments to afford insurance and when they’re faced with the consequences of this decision they’re going to know Donald Trump is the only one to blame. Every Republican across the country should expect to be held accountable for this reckless decision that will hurt so many people.”