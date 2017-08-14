John Kelly is not a “Beacon of Discipline”

Remember when then-newly minted White House Chief John Kelly was imagined to be a “beacon of discipline” who’d suddenly make Trump presidential, and bring order to Trump’s right-wing, self-cannibalizing, and wildly incompetent administration? That was two weeks ago.

Here’s a list of things that have happened since Kelly shifted from overseeing brutal and exploitative ICE raids as Homeland Security secretary, to trying to keep Donald from too loudly verbalizing his racist dog-whistle urges.

Over the past two weeks, Trump has…

Refused to disavow and denounce white supremacists

Los Angeles Times: Three dead, dozens hurt after Virginia white nationalist rally is dispersed; Trump blames ‘many sides’

Washington Post: One group loved Trump’s remarks about Charlottesville: White supremacists

TPM: David Duke: Charlottesville Rally ‘Fulfills The Promises Of Donald Trump’

And declined to address a Minnesota mosque bombing,

HuffPost: Trump’s Silence On Minnesota Mosque Attack Speaks Volumes

After allowing a top White House Adviser to defend white supremacists —

ThinkProgress: White House adviser says people should stop criticizing white supremacists so much

And instead attacked anyone (and everyone) else for everything that’s going wrong in his presidency,

TIME: President Trump Calls Democrats and the Media His ‘Enemies’ in New Campaign Ad

CNBC: Trump attacks Merck CEO for stepping down from manufacturing council in protest

New York Times: Trump Blames Congress for Poor U.S. Relations With Russia

AP: Trump hits McConnell for Senate crash of Obama health repeal

Washington Post: Trump’s baffling attacks on McConnell could be costly to the president

…Except for Putin, whom Trump thanked for expelling U.S. diplomats from Russia;

New York Times: Trump Praises Putin Instead of Critiquing Cuts to U.S. Embassy Staff

Threatened to launch a nuke against North Korea