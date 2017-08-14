Too Little, Too Late For Donald Trump

American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah released the following statement after Donald Trump’s statement this afternoon:

“It’s shocking that in the year 2017, it took nearly three full days and mounting political pressure for the President of the United States to directly denounce racist acts committed on American soil by Nazi sympathizers. That’s not leadership, that’s cowardice, and it’s too late for Donald Trump. He’s shown where his allegiances lie, and sadly, it’s with the fringe group of racists who have been emboldened by his days of silence.”