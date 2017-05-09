New Bridge Project Digital Campaign Exposes Dangers of Trumpcare, Holds Republicans Accountable for Reckless Attack on Americans

Bridge Project is launching a new digital ad campaign today to expose the dangers of Trumpcare and hold Republicans accountable for passing this reckless bill that would cost 26 million Americans their healthcare. The campaign launches as Congress heads home for a week-long recess and will target 24 congressional districts across the country.

To watch the new ad, “Let’s Hold Them Accountable,” click HERE.



“If Trumpcare becomes law it would destroy millions of lives. It would effectively deny coverage to people who need it, burden families who are already having a hard time making ends meet, and hollow-out Medicaid, all just to cut taxes for the rich,” said American Bridge President Jessica Mackler. “This bill represents a disgusting attack on the health and well-being of the country, and Republicans will be held accountable for this reckless plan that could make getting sick a financial death sentence.”

As the ad notes, the disastrous consequences of this bill would hit American families very hard. The White House’s own Office of Management and Budget has estimated that it would cost 26 million people their health insurance. Patient advocacy leaders like the American Cancer Society are fighting against Trumpcare because it cripples health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions – one of the most popular guarantees of the Affordable Care Act. This bill also cuts over $800 billion from Medicaid and would slam working and middle class Americans, seniors, rural communities, and many others with skyrocketing new costs.

Bridge Project is initiating this new ad and grassroots push to highlight that Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress hid behind insincere populist rhetoric in 2016 which is now being exposed as lies.