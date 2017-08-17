New Video Overlays Trump’s Words with Charlottesville Violence 

Video is accompanied by 45-page report detailing Trump Administration’s ties to white supremacists

A new 30-second video entitled “Both Sides” from Bridge Project pairs President Donald Trump’s own words and record with images of the violence and hate he defended this week. As video of the neo-Nazis, KKK, and other violent white supremacists who rioted in Charlottesville over the weekend plays across the screen, Trump is heard defending them as “very fine people.”

The video is accompanied by a new, 45-page report, “Uniting the Right: The Trump Administration & White Supremacists,” that outlines how Trump has stacked his administration with extremists who have similar ties and support for white supremacists. Starting with his comments at Trump Tower this week, it works backward towards his inauguration in January, chronicling actions like his administration shifting funding away from anti-white supremacists organizations and appointing officials with their own record of bigotry.

Watch “Both Sides,” here .

Read “Uniting the Right: The Trump Administration & White Supremacists” here.

“Donald Trump has been an apologist for white supremacists for quite some time now, so his behavior these past few days was entirely predictable. What hasn’t been receiving enough attention is how these bigoted views have hijacked the Executive Branch in an unprecedented fashion ever since Trump took office,” said American Bridge President Jessica Mackler. “Trump has empowered hate groups and given their beliefs a platform through the federal government, and that cannot stand. Our report shines a bright light on the culture of bigotry and hate that Donald Trump has cultivated across the highest levels of our government. The public deserves to know the truth.”

Read the report here: