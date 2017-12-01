Brock: Now More Than Ever, It Is Imperative The Special Counsel Investigation Proceed Without Trump Interference

American Bridge Chairman David Brock issued the following statement in the wake of the latest revelations unearthed by Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump-Russia scandal:

“If history is any guide, Donald Trump will soon double down on his efforts to obstruct justice and tamper with the FBI’s investigation. It is absolutely critical that members of both parties take a strong stand and prevent that from happening. Every member of Congress needs to put country before party and stand with Robert Mueller’s investigation, and we will do our part by holding members accountable on behalf of the the rule of law and the public.”

Last month, Bridge Project launched a new grassroots online mobilization campaign to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Donald Trump’s ties to Russia in the face of partisan attacks from Trump allies who are eager to protect themselves from criminal investigation. The campaign is focused on dispelling false attacks on the investigation as well as mobilizing support for the independent probe.

The campaign’s website, AmericansDefendingMueller.com, underscores the importance of the investigation and features powerful personal endorsements from lawmakers and newspaper editorials boards across the country for Mueller’s reputation, credentials, and the investigation of Donald Trump’s ties to, and potential collusion with, Russia.

