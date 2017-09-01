Sanders Questions: 178,752 American Workers Edition

Should we expect some late night pardons this Friday evening or was that just a hurricane special?

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. So far under President Trump, 178,751 American workers have been notified of layoffs. What is the President going to do to help them and their families?

2. What is the President’s reaction to the Georgia police officer who said “we only kill black people?” Does he believe the police officer should be fired?

3. How is kicking Dreamers out of their country once their current work visas run out treating them with “great heart” as the President promised?