Sanders Questions: Welcome To Hell Edition

The ladies of Saturday Night Live got it so right this weekend. “Welcome to hell, now we’re all in here…” and perhaps you more than some since you are literally working for a sexual predator and getting paid to lie for him every day. Between the ongoing fallout of President Trump’s endorsement of child molester Roy Moore, to Special Counsel Mueller getting closer to Trump’s finances, to contradicting statements from members of Trump’s legal team and Attorney General Sessions about whether a president can commit obstruction of justice, the White House certainly has its hands full today.

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. What is the White House response to court hearings today in Summer Zervos’ defamation lawsuit against President Trump for attacking her over accusations he sexually assaulted her in 2007 while filming The Apprentice?

2. Does President Trump agree with Roy Moore’s campaign spokeswoman who said Moore’s accusers have an axe to grind “much like criminals who are seeking revenge” this morning? Is this how the President feels about the 13 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct?

3. What’s the White House’s response to Karen Pence declaring that President Trump is “reprehensible- just totally vile?”

4. How worried is President Trump that Special Counsel Mueller is coming for his tax returns now that Deutsche Bank, where Trump has carried hundreds of millions of dollars in debt for years, was subpoenaed?

5. Isn’t it a huge conflict of interest for Jared Kushner to continue to lead the Israeli-Palestinian peace process after Newsweek and American Bridge uncovered that he failed to disclose he led a foundation that funded West Bank settlements?