Sanders Questions: Back To School Edition

The devastation of Hurricane Harvey continues, but the President seems more focused on pushing a plan to cut taxes for the rich while leaving his press shop to clean up the fact that he failed to even meet with storm victims on his brief trip to Texas. It’s the last day of August and everyone agrees- President Trump is going to have to actually do something in September.

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden says “good luck” and calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. Why is the President cruelly tormenting Dreamers with his uncertainty surrounding DACA?

2. Experts agree President Trump’s tax plan announced yesterday would benefit corporations and billionaire CEOs — not regular people. Why did the President abandon his populist campaign rhetoric?

3. Does the White House deny Michael Cohen’s claim that he spoke to President Trump about the Trump Tower Moscow project at least three times during the presidential campaign?

4. When was the last time President Trump spoke to Paul Manafort? Did they discuss pardons?

5. What is President Trump doing to ensure the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) which covers 8.9 million kids doesn’t expire at the end of September?