Sanders Questions: Blowing Up Health Care Edition

This weekend President Trump continued to ignore the deadly disasters in California, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, and the killing of US soldiers in Niger, but managed to find time to golf and tweet partisan attacks. This leaves the country rightfully questioning his priorities, not to mention his fitness to actually do the job he was elected to do.

So far the only thing this White House has seemed to do with consistency is sabotaging health insurance market places, a move that will hurt millions, and pushing a reckless tax plan that will cut taxes for the rich and raise taxes for the middle-class.

The start of the week brings fresh questions the Administration should answer, and American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to start with the following:

1. After Steve Bannon bragged to President Trumps’ base that Trump ended health payments to blow up the system, can you make any credible case to the American people that the President isn’t just hurting those on the exchanges for political purposes?

2. Is the Trump campaign cooperating with a subpoena related to sexual assault allegations against President Trump?

3. Why did President Trump go golfing instead of meet the remains of fallen US soldiers killed in an ambush in Niger?

4. Why is President Trump completely ignoring the victims of the California wildfires?

5. Does President Trump really believe Mike Pence wants to hang all gay people and if so why would he keep him in his administration?