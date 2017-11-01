Sanders Questions: Bully-In-Chief Edition

It’s been one day since the deadly terrorist attack in New York City and President Trump is taunting the home state Senator on Twitter with lies about his record and calling for immigration bans steeped in Islamophobia. As we’ve sadly come to expect from this President, he has shown once again moments that require leadership, unity, and compassion completely evade him.

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. Why is President Trump calling for policy changes right out of the gate after yesterday’s terrorist attack in New York City but insisted it was not time talk about reforms after the terrorist attack in Las Vegas that killed 59 people and injured more than 500 more?

2. Does President Trump support Senator Grassley’s legislation to enforce registration under the Foreign Agents Registration Act in the wake of Paul Manafort’s indictment?

3. Why is President Trump not being straight with the American people about the fact that economic experts are warning his tax plan would encourage outsourcing and Fortune 500 CEO’s are saying they won’t even use the tax breaks to create jobs?

4. Is President Trump signing his pro-Wall Street CFPB bill to make it harder for consumers and military families to sue banks for financial abuses behind closed doors today because he knows he is breaking his promise to drain the swamp?

5. Is it true that top administration aides are minimizing details and facts shared with President Trump ahead of his Asia trip in order to keep him focused and not overwhelm him?